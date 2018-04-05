Kim Kardashian Just Posted the Most Relatable Family Photo

Kim Kardashian has obviously perfected the art of the selfie, but there's still at least one variety of Instagram eye-candy that she struggles with: the perfect family photo.

As anyone with a big family (or even a totally moderate-sized family with a lot of young kids) knows, getting a good group picture can feel impossible.

"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she captioned a recent picture of herself alongside husband Kanye West and kids North, Saint, and Chicago.



Kim's take on the family photo is, of course, more or less perfect, even if it was snapped just seconds before the entire family burst out in tears.

The picture shows Kim, looking perfect as usual, next to a very serious-looking (and blonde!) Kanye. North is trying out signature poses, opting for a peace sign in this snap and Saint is staring off into the distance (probably planning his own future business empire. Chicago is asleep, which is basically the best you can hope for when it comes to photographing an infant.