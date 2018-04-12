John Krasinski Joked That He's Only with Emily Blunt Because Anne Hathaway Was Taken

John Krasinski is currently enjoying all kinds of praise for his new movie, A Quiet Place. The actor wrote and directed the thriller, which costars his real-life love, Emily Blunt.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show Friday, Krasinski revealed his status as a Devil Wears Prada superfan—and joked that he's only with his wife (whose breakout role was in the 2006 film) because he couldn't get Anne Hathaway.

Krasinski estimates that he's seen The Devil Wears Prada 72 times and he blames the movie's heavy rotation on cable TV for that number.

"It’s one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore," Krasinski said. "It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look."

Naturally, because he's a huge fan of the movie, John brought it up when he met his now-wife.

"When we first met, I was like, "I just want to get it out of the way—I’m a huge fan of yours,'" Krasinski said of meeting Blunt. "I was full stalker-status. I was like, 'Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?'"



Clearly the fanboy tactic worked—Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010 and have two beautiful daughters together. Landing Blunt did not slow his obsession with the movie though. Blunt called her husband out during the interview saying he still watches the movie and even has a favorite scene (spoiler: It's not one of hers).

"There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, 'That’s my favorite outfit,'" she said.

Without missing a beat, Krasinski joked that he really wanted to date Hathaway (whom he and Blunt are still good friends with). "I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, 'Ohhhh…'"

Not to be outdone, Hathaway responded to the story on Instagram, perfectly joking that she's only with her husband because she couldn't get Blunt.