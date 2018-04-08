Emily Blunt Doesn't Actually Think a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Is a Good Idea

The Devil Wears Prada is one of those movies that people always talk about wanting a sequel to. The 2006 hit, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, was incredible, after all. But, at least one person very close to the project doesn't think a sequel is such a good idea.

Emily Blunt, who starred as an assistant named Emily in the movie, recently told People that she's not entirely sold on a Devil Wears Prada sequel as a good idea.

"I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is," she explained.

Fair. So. Fair. There are a lot of disappointing sequels streaming on Netflix to remind us that this is not always a good idea. That said, Blunt did admit that, if everyone else in the cast were down, she'd throw caution to the wind and go ahead and do the sequel anyway.

"If everyone did it I would be up for it," she said.



The Devil Wears Prada introduced her to some of her best friends in the industry—and one future in-law.

"We all just wept with laughter," she said of filming the movie. "I loved working with sweet Annie Hathaway and it was my first experience working Meryl [Streep] and Stanley Tucci who is now my brother-in-law."

Looks like the ball is in your court, Meryl.