Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Reportedly Spotted Kissing at Coachella

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd might be a thing again. The exes, who split in November 2016 after almost two years of dating, were spotted kissing and cuddling at a Coachella party this week, multiple outlets are reporting.

The alleged PDA occurred at Poppy nightclub’s pop-up for Kylie Cosmetics’ Kourt x Kylie makeup line on Friday. According to Us Weekly, Bella sat on The Weeknd's (real name Abel Tesfaye) lap during Travis Scott's set at the party.

"They were completely all over each other," a source told Us Weekly. "[They] kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well."



Sources for several publications say that the exes appeared to be back together.

"The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long," a source told People. "They definitely looked like they were fully back together."



An E! Online source says Bella and Abel have been talking "off and on" for a few months now and claims that, while they're not exclusive, Bella would like them to be.

"Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hope they would eventually get back together," the E! source said. "They are just getting back to a good place. She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship."

While no pictures or videos of the alleged make out session seem to have surfaced, both Bella and Abel have been posting Instagrams from the Indio, California-based music festival.

Coachella 2018 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

The Weeknd reportedly teared up during his own set at the festival on Friday night, when he sang his (probably) Selena Gomez-inspired breakup song, "Call Out My Name." While Selena was definitely not at Coachella for her ex's set (she was busy living her best life, stocking up on Target wines), Bella was at the festival that night and some fans reported seeing her in the audience for The Weeknd's set. He also performed "Wasted Times," widely believed to be about Bella, during the set.