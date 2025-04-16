A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She skipped the California festival for a designer-filled weekend in France.
A year and a half into her rodeo girlfriend era, Bella Hadid continues to find new and exciting ways to rep Western style. Thus far, her formula has included low-rise jeans, leather corsets, and cowboy boots by the dozen. Her latest look, however, might just take the equestrian cake.
While celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were traipsing through Coachella Valley, Hadid was in the midst of a much more luxurious vacation. The supermodel touched down in Paris last week, bypassing music festival style in favor of a luxe leather look and a more metropolitan setting.
Her outfit was the full-body personification of a pair of classic cowboy boots: rugged and leather, with a bit of yeehaw flare. She wore her beloved Saint Laurent aviator jacket in espresso brown and a matching studded belt. From there, Hadid added on pleated pleather pants, a knotted chocolate blouse, and pointed-toe boots.
Though her outfit reeked of Western influence, Hadid's designer handbag was perfectly in line with the elevated Parisian aesthetic. She shelved her cherished Saint Laurent Sac De Jour and instead chose a sleek, vintage-inspired Gucci design.
Hadid carried the house's Bamboo 1947 Medium Bag, featuring a leather compartment and curved wooden bamboo handle inspiring its name. The $5,600 bag is one of Gucci's best and most longstanding creations, launching for the first time in 1947. Hadid's purse, however, is a more recent interpretation, made even more modern by the silken scarf she wrapped around the handle.
And just like that, my Coachella FOMO is gone.
Shop Bella Hadid's Leather Look
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
James Middleton Shares Why He Was "Breathless and Flustered" During Meeting With Queen Elizabeth
"I heard a snort of laughter and looked past the Queen to see everyone in the room stifling their giggles."
By Kristin Contino
-
This Modern Princess Will Break a 600-Year-Old Tradition When She Takes the Throne
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway will follow in a long-ago ruler's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino
-
Hailey Bieber's "Favorite Jacket" Is Actually One She Designed
It's a piece for husband Justin Bieber's new brand.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a Denim Chanel 22 Bag With Her Rich-Mom Sweatpants
She styled it in rich-mom fashion.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Monica Barbaro Makes a Velvet Robe Feel Couture for Dior's Kyoto Runway Show
Only for Dior's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Bestie Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tuxedo
These two could be twins.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Ugg Tasman Slippers Are Kaia Gerber's Ideal Shoe for Red Carpet Recovery
They're the key to red carpet recovery.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A Novelty Chanel Camera Bag Is Blake Lively's Plus-One at an 'Another Simple Favor' Screening
She's back in method dressing business.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
These Underrated New Balance Sneakers Are the Star of Priyanka Chopra's All-Neutral Athleisure Look
They're the star of her latest look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Hailey Bieber Debuts the Leather Bomber Jacket She Designed for Justin Bieber's New Fashion Brand, Skylrk
Justin Bieber is involved, too.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
The Millennial-Coded, High-Rise Denim Trend Gets a Bella Hadid Refresh in Paris
This look is a win for thirty-somethings everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman