Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Spring Coachella Dresses Are Inspiring Me to Ditch My Winter Wardrobe

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are making the most of the sun during Coachella's first weekend. The models, who are close friends, were both spotted in Indio, California on April 11, where Jenner's 818 Tequila hosted the 818 Outpost at the festival for the third consecutive year. For the occasion, both Jenner and Bieber wore spring dresses, although their outfits couldn't have been more different.

Bieber opted for a backless black halter dress with a high neck, which she accessorized with a pair of Toeme Leather Heeled Flip Flops, Saint Laurent's SL 557 Sunglasses, and her vintage Piaget watch. This isn't the first time Bieber has worn her Toeme heeled sandals, with the $450 footwear even making it out on a date with husband Justin Bieber.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at the 818 Outpost at Coachella. (Image credit: Sammy Alemayhu/818 Tequila)

Meanwhile, host of the party Jenner wore a pale pastel yellow milkmaid corset dress. She accessorized her spring outfit with a pair of sunglasses and The Row's Dune Flatform Sandals in Rubber, which retail for $750.

Kendall Jenner and Alex Consani at Coachella. (Image credit: Sammy Alemayhu/818 Tequila)

The Row Dune Flatform Sandal in Rubber $750 at The Row

The 818 Outpost included "a 1970s Autocamp Soirée backdrop," and served cocktails made with 818 Tequila, Sprinter Vodka Soda, CELSIUS Energy, and Saint James Iced Tea, per a press release. Jenner's company also partnered with a number of brands for the event, including Postmates, Califia Farms, and Good American, and Anderson .Paak's alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, provided the music. Alongside Bieber, special guests included Alex Consani, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alix Earle.

Kendall Jenner and DJ Pee .Wee at Coachella. (Image credit: Sammy Alemayhu/818 Tequila)