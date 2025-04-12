Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Spring Coachella Dresses Are Inspiring Me to Ditch My Winter Wardrobe
Bieber wore $450 heeled sandals, while Jenner opted for The Row's rubber flip flops.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are making the most of the sun during Coachella's first weekend. The models, who are close friends, were both spotted in Indio, California on April 11, where Jenner's 818 Tequila hosted the 818 Outpost at the festival for the third consecutive year. For the occasion, both Jenner and Bieber wore spring dresses, although their outfits couldn't have been more different.
Bieber opted for a backless black halter dress with a high neck, which she accessorized with a pair of Toeme Leather Heeled Flip Flops, Saint Laurent's SL 557 Sunglasses, and her vintage Piaget watch. This isn't the first time Bieber has worn her Toeme heeled sandals, with the $450 footwear even making it out on a date with husband Justin Bieber.
Meanwhile, host of the party Jenner wore a pale pastel yellow milkmaid corset dress. She accessorized her spring outfit with a pair of sunglasses and The Row's Dune Flatform Sandals in Rubber, which retail for $750.
The 818 Outpost included "a 1970s Autocamp Soirée backdrop," and served cocktails made with 818 Tequila, Sprinter Vodka Soda, CELSIUS Energy, and Saint James Iced Tea, per a press release. Jenner's company also partnered with a number of brands for the event, including Postmates, Califia Farms, and Good American, and Anderson .Paak's alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, provided the music. Alongside Bieber, special guests included Alex Consani, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alix Earle.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Lisa's Coachella Costumes "Explore the Spectrum" of Her Alter Egos
Designer Asher Levine brings 'Marie Claire' exclusively behind the scenes.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Combines Two Controversial Y2K Denim Trends
The model carried her favorite $3,550 bag while filming Ryan Murphy's new show in Paris.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'The Pitt' Star Taylor Dearden Says She Sees Her and Dr. Mel's Neurodivergence as "a Superpower"
Here's what to know about the Max series's breakout star, who just so happens to come from TV royalty.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Lisa's First Solo Coachella Costumes "Explore the Spectrum" of Her 'Alter Ego' Era
Designer Asher Levine brings 'Marie Claire' exclusively behind the scenes.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Belt Buckle Trend Elevates Hailey Bieber's Coachella Flip Flops by Several Notches
Sandal skeptics, you've been warned.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Major Sage Green Color Trend Just Clinched Kendall Jenner's Coachella Endorsement
This spring shade is officially It-girl approved.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid Ditched Designer Kicks for These Under‑$150 Sneakers
She's not alone.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
This Cozy Hybrid Slipper-Shoe Trend Even Earned Hailey Bieber's Stamp of Approval
She makes the comfy style look so intriguing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Brings Back the Bandage Dress Trend in a Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown
Is this dress a recession indicator?
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Baggy Jeans Trend Looks Chicer Than Ever With Hailey Bieber's Sleek Accessories
If there's one thing Bieber can do, it's make a trend all hers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner Clinches a Victory for the Bomber Jacket Trend at a Championship Soccer Match
The model rallied behind her hometown team in a sporty look.
By Hanna Lustig Published