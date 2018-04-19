Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Shared an Unbelievably Adorable Video of Stormi Webster Laughing

Kylie Jenner is one very proud mom. Since welcoming her daughter, Stormi Webster, to the world in February, Kylie has been sharing pictures and videos of her adorable baby girl.

There was Stormi's introduction to the world, in the form of a tiny, baby hand gripping Kylie's perfectly-manicured thumb.

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

There have been posed shots and selfies:

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

stormiiiiiiiii🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

There have been photos of Stormi with relatives:

i mean.. does it get any better than this?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And pictures of Kylie and Stormi out and about in the neighborhood:

stormi strolls 🤑

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

But no image of Stormi Webster with which Kylie Jenner has gifted the world can compare to the videos she just posted on Snapchat. In the clips, Stormi giggles and grins for the camera while adorned with some of the app's classic filters, like the flame crown:

And the pink teddy bear ears:

While Kylie talks (in filtered audio) to Stormi in all of the videos, the sweetest clip shows the new mom leaning down to kiss her daughter while repeating, "I love you" over and over again. "Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!" she says sweetly.

I don't care what everyone else thinks but kylie is such a good mom. Like just because she leaves the house, everyone assumes that she's not taking care of her child. So many mothers go to work and get on w their daily lives after they had a baby and leave their baby for a little time. It doesn't mean your a bad mother. Just because kylie decides to have a little fun and doesn't stay in the house and hibernate all day. She's accused of being a bad mother?? Like seriously your not w her 24/7 so don't judge @kyliejenner #kyliejennermom #kyliejenner #baby #kyliejennerbaby #babycheecks #babystormi #travisscottbaby #kyliejenner #stormijenner #stormiwebster #cute #kyliejennerbabygirl #kylieandstormi #websterbaby #babygirl #newborn #travisscottbabygirl #kyliebabystormi #cutebaby #mommyandaughter

A post shared by STORMI WEBSTER (@stormi_official) on

The Snapchats are beyond adorable. Stormi looks like she might just be the happiest baby on earth.

The videos come after Kylie spent the weekend at Coachella with her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian (who is launching a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics later this month) and boyfriend Travis Scott.

👾

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Many Twitter users were critical of Kylie's decision to attend the annual music festival, but others came to her defense, pointing out (rightly) that moms need time for themselves, too.

Kylie was clearly ecstatic to be reunited with her daughter after a weekend away and, if the beaming smile on Stormi's face is any indication, the feeling was mutual.

