Kylie Jenner Shared an Unbelievably Adorable Video of Stormi Webster Laughing

Kylie Jenner is one very proud mom. Since welcoming her daughter, Stormi Webster, to the world in February, Kylie has been sharing pictures and videos of her adorable baby girl.
There was Stormi's introduction to the world, in the form of a tiny, baby hand gripping Kylie's perfectly-manicured thumb.
There have been posed shots and selfies:
There have been photos of Stormi with relatives:
And pictures of Kylie and Stormi out and about in the neighborhood:
But no image of Stormi Webster with which Kylie Jenner has gifted the world can compare to the videos she just posted on Snapchat. In the clips, Stormi giggles and grins for the camera while adorned with some of the app's classic filters, like the flame crown:
And the pink teddy bear ears:
While Kylie talks (in filtered audio) to Stormi in all of the videos, the sweetest clip shows the new mom leaning down to kiss her daughter while repeating, "I love you" over and over again. "Hi, happy girl. I love you. I love you!" she says sweetly.
The Snapchats are beyond adorable. Stormi looks like she might just be the happiest baby on earth.
The videos come after Kylie spent the weekend at Coachella with her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian (who is launching a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics later this month) and boyfriend Travis Scott.
Many Twitter users were critical of Kylie's decision to attend the annual music festival, but others came to her defense, pointing out (rightly) that moms need time for themselves, too.
Kylie was clearly ecstatic to be reunited with her daughter after a weekend away and, if the beaming smile on Stormi's face is any indication, the feeling was mutual.