Today's Top Stories
1
Facebook Is Coming Out With a Dating App
2
Women Harassed at Music Festivals in Scary Numbers
3
Busy Philipps Lands Her Own Late-Night Talk Show
4
12 Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Recipes to Try
5
J.Crew's Having a Huge Sale Right Now

John Legend Is Preparing Luna to Be a Big Sister

So sweet.

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen's due date is quickly approaching, and hubby John Legend is helping everyone prepare for the arrival of the new baby boy. Last night, he shared a sweet photo on Instagram of him and Luna, 2, reading a bedtime story titled, The Brother Book.

Legend captioned the photo: "Prepping for a new arrival!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prepping for a new arrival!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

The book, by Todd Parr, is about celebrating "all different kinds of brothers," and knowing that they are a special part of the family, too, according to the description on Amazon.

It makes sense that Legend is prepping Luna because he recently said he didn't think she was ready to be a big sister—mostly because Luna gets all of his and Chrissy's attention at the moment.

"Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now," Legend said at a Tribeca Talks event at the Tribeca Film Festival. "She’s used to being the center of everything right now so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight."

Chrissy and John are expecting their new boy in June, so we'll have to wait until then to see how Luna handles not being an only child.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
John Legend: Luna Isn't Ready to Be a Big Sister
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Brooklyn Surprises David Beckham for His Birthday
Rihanna, Cannes Rihanna on Dating, Drake, and Being 'Savage'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Priyanka Chopra Talks Meghan Markle's Wedding
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Living in "Hell"
See Ashley Graham's Unretouched Swimsuit Photos
Ryan Reynolds on Blake Lively Unfollowing Him
Princess Charlotte to Be a Bridesmaid Again
Blake Lively Is Back on Instagram After Purge
Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
Basketball Fans Chant "Khloe" at Tristan Thompson