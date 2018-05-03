Chrissy Teigen's due date is quickly approaching, and hubby John Legend is helping everyone prepare for the arrival of the new baby boy. Last night, he shared a sweet photo on Instagram of him and Luna, 2, reading a bedtime story titled, The Brother Book.

Legend captioned the photo: "Prepping for a new arrival!"

The book, by Todd Parr, is about celebrating "all different kinds of brothers," and knowing that they are a special part of the family, too, according to the description on Amazon.

It makes sense that Legend is prepping Luna because he recently said he didn't think she was ready to be a big sister—mostly because Luna gets all of his and Chrissy's attention at the moment.

"Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now," Legend said at a Tribeca Talks event at the Tribeca Film Festival. "She’s used to being the center of everything right now so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight."



Chrissy and John are expecting their new boy in June, so we'll have to wait until then to see how Luna handles not being an only child.