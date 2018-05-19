Today's Top Stories
Who Is the Royal Wedding's Hot Cellist?

His name is Sheku, and he is hot.

The royal wedding is here, it’s happening, it’s magical, it’s wonderful, and we’re all crying. That is, we were, until Sheku Kanneh-Mason stole the focus with his ridiculously sensual cello-playing skills (a thing I didn’t know was possible until today).

And with just a few minutes of his beautiful playing, he has officially become known as The Hot Cellist by me, a soulless, thirsty woman.

I mean...come on.

And because Sheku is about to become an internet meme for his skillz, I went ahead and made your crushing easier by rounding up everything we know about sweet Sheku, along with an insane number of hot-ass pictures.

-He’s British

-He plays the cello

-He’s 19 years old (yeah, feels weird now, huh?)

-He won BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016

-He was personally asked to play at the wedding by Meghan Markle herself

-He’s hot

I mean, just look at this clip. This is a very sensual clip. Of course, he's also incredibly freaking talented, which is the most important thing, but I know what y'all are here for, and it's the picz. So check them out.

UMMM.
GUYS. LIKE, WHAT?
AND NOW, FOR SOME STILLS:

NBC
NBC
NBC
NBC

