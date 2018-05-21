Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

Chrissy Teigen Shares What Life's Really Like After Giving Birth

For starters, she's wearing "Asian pear underwear."

Getty Images

Last week, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a healthy baby boy named Miles Theodore Stephens. And this week, Teigen is sharing pictures of sweet baby Miles, along with some of the struggles of postpartum life.

The mom posted a photo on Instagram holding her newborn son, and oddly enough, the casing that goes around a pear—but if you've seen comedian Ali Wong's Netflix special, you get it. Teigen captioned the rather unglamorous shot of motherhood, "If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yep, letting everyone know about her underwear, here—because she's Chrissy Teigen, and why wouldn't she? She gives a shoutout to Wong, who compared mesh, post-birth underwear to the “material that they package those fancy Korean pears in," seemingly coining the term "Asian pear underwear" in her original stand-up comedy special Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife.

Yesterday, Teigen shared the first photo of Miles on Instagram, announcing the new babe's name. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens—We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love," she wrote in the photo's caption. "Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If we had to guess, we'd bet Teigen will continue to be real with us about life postpartum—and we love her for it!

Related Story
Chrissy Teigen Shared Pics of Luna's 2nd Birthday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Janet Jackson's Billboard Music Awards Speech
Prince George Is the Star of Meghan and Harry Pic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ciara Wears a Glittery Naked Dress to BBMAs
Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
Chrissy Teigen Shares the First Photo of Her Son
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle jaguar Prince Harry's Wedding Car Had One Weird Detail
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car Someone Ordered Pizza at the Royal Wedding
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car Gossip From Meghan and Harry's Wedding Reception
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Princess Charlotte Was the Cutest Bridesmaid