Chrissy Teigen Shares What Life's Really Like After Giving Birth

Last week, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a healthy baby boy named Miles Theodore Stephens. And this week, Teigen is sharing pictures of sweet baby Miles, along with some of the struggles of postpartum life.

The mom posted a photo on Instagram holding her newborn son, and oddly enough, the casing that goes around a pear—but if you've seen comedian Ali Wong's Netflix special, you get it. Teigen captioned the rather unglamorous shot of motherhood, "If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yep, letting everyone know about her underwear, here—because she's Chrissy Teigen, and why wouldn't she? She gives a shoutout to Wong, who compared mesh, post-birth underwear to the “material that they package those fancy Korean pears in," seemingly coining the term "Asian pear underwear" in her original stand-up comedy special Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife.

Yesterday, Teigen shared the first photo of Miles on Instagram, announcing the new babe's name. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens—We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love," she wrote in the photo's caption. "Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If we had to guess, we'd bet Teigen will continue to be real with us about life postpartum—and we love her for it!