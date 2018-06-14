Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Today's Top Stories
1
The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
2
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
3
The Beauty Evolution of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
4
Lucy Hale Told Me to Buy This Anti-Aging Toner
5
5 Easy Ways to Wear Fringe Jeans This Summer

The Moment Meghan Markle Turned to the Queen for Help on Royal Protocol

Meghan got a little confused, as you would.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Getty Images

Your first public outing with the actual Queen is always going to be slightly nerve-wracking, so it’s understandable that Meghan Markle got her royal protocol a little mixed up. We’ve all been there, right?

The newlywed Duchess of Sussex accompanied the Queen to Cheshire to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Storyhouse Theatre on Thursday morning, and looked stunning in a fitted Givenchy dress with a layered cape silhouette.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

But while she definitely looked the part, Meghan was understandably still left confused about how this whole royalty thing works when faced with the age old question of, um, who gets in the car first? (Lord help her with all the forks when she sits down for dinner at the palace.)

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Worried about messing up without husband Harry around to give her a few pointers, Meghan asked the queen: “What is your preference?”

Luckily, the Queen was pretty chill about the whole thing and kindly replied: “You go first.”

Meghan simply answered: “Oh, okay,” and you can bet that she’ll dive headfirst into the back seat next time.

If only she’d watched The Princess Diaries more closely—she’d know that a Queen never slides in first.

Disney
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Meghan Says Harry Is "The Best Husband Ever"
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth's Adorable Moment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy with the Queen
Meghan vs. Kate's First Event with the Queen
Duchess Meghan Queen Elizabeth Cheshire Meghan and the Queen Make Royal Debut Together
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car The Meaning of Meghan Markle's 2nd Wedding Outfit
Oprah Winfrey Hung Out With Meghan Markle's Mom
People Think Meghan Markle Is a Robot in This Vid
Prince Harry Gives Meghan Markle Fashion Advice
I Need Kate Middleton's $70 Zara Dress