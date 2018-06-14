The Moment Meghan Markle Turned to the Queen for Help on Royal Protocol

Your first public outing with the actual Queen is always going to be slightly nerve-wracking, so it’s understandable that Meghan Markle got her royal protocol a little mixed up. We’ve all been there, right?

The newlywed Duchess of Sussex accompanied the Queen to Cheshire to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Storyhouse Theatre on Thursday morning, and looked stunning in a fitted Givenchy dress with a layered cape silhouette.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

But while she definitely looked the part, Meghan was understandably still left confused about how this whole royalty thing works when faced with the age old question of, um, who gets in the car first? (Lord help her with all the forks when she sits down for dinner at the palace.)

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Worried about messing up without husband Harry around to give her a few pointers, Meghan asked the queen: “What is your preference?”

Luckily, the Queen was pretty chill about the whole thing and kindly replied: “You go first.”

Meghan simply answered: “Oh, okay,” and you can bet that she’ll dive headfirst into the back seat next time.

If only she’d watched The Princess Diaries more closely—she’d know that a Queen never slides in first.