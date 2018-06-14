Meghan Markle Wore an Elegant Givenchy Dress to Her First Event with the Queen

Only a month after becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has already transitioned smoothly into her new royal life and she gets plenty of face time with the Queen. After celebrating Queen Elizabeth's birthday at Trooping the Colour last weekend, Meghan arrived to Cheshire today with the Queen to open the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Storyhouse theatre in Chester about a half hour away.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For the special occasion, the Queen wore a vibrant lime-green suit while Meghan stunned in in a bespoke pink Givenchy dress with a high neckline and accessorized with a black Givenchy belt and bag. Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed Meghan's gorgeous wedding gown, which she wore a few short weeks ago.



Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

This event marked Meghan's first solo outing as she takes on more duties within the royal family. She usually accompanies Prince Harry on public engagements, but he sat this one out. Perhaps it was for the best, since his grandmother didn't invite him to take the royal train.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Duchess of Sussex arrives in Cheshire, where she is accompanying Her Majesty The Queen for a day of engagements today #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/tHXPeN3nL5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018

Yup, Meghan was the first one in the group (sorry, Kate and William!) to ride the royal train, which is usually reserved for use by the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and their guests. Her smart outfit also clearly reflected the fact she can handle her royal duties alone (she did walk down the aisle by herself!) because she is the best.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shop some of Meghan's exact pieces, below:

Courtesy

Givenchy, $450 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Sarah Flint, $355 SHOP IT