Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Today's Top Stories
1
The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
2
Lucy Hale Told Me to Buy This Anti-Aging Toner
3
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
4
5 Easy Ways to Wear Fringe Jeans This Summer
5
This Woman’s Manicure Reportedly Gave Her Cancer

Ariana Grande Proudly Wears Her Engagement Ring in Her First Appearance Since the News

It's brighter than my future.

Getty Images

At this point, I'm going to need an Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson-themed area of Universal Studios, because this relationship is proving to be a ROLLER COASTER. Earlier this month, it was reported that the singer and SNL star were engaged after three weeks of dating, and judging by the rock sitting pretty on Ari’s finger, it’s pretty much a done deal.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In her first appearance since the news was seemingly confirmed on her social media, Ariana took to the stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame during the 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday.

As well as a huge I-just-got-engaged-style grin, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer was sporting the same diamond sparkler on her engagement finger that fans spotted during the couple’s recent trip to Disneyland and her Wango Tango performance.

Getty Images

It’s been reported that Pete spent an eye-popping $93,000 on the three-carat pear-shaped ring, which is brighter than all of our futures put together.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While People seemed to confirm the news on their behalf, Ariana herself was much more subtle about revealing their engagement, opting for the medium of Twitter likes to give us all the nod.

Getty Images

"Congrats, you deserve nothing but happiness," and "I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL," were just two examples of the posts that Ariana liked following the rumors, along with: ”Anyway I expect to be a groomsman and would like the non vegan option for the reception. mazel tov hun! @ArianaGrande.”

Either way, she's also got 3 songs in the top 5 on iTunes right now, so Ariana Grande is officially living her best life.

Read Next
A Full Timeline of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Amy Poehler Turns an Interview Into Resistance
Even Priyanka Chopra's Style Struggled In The '90s
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Wore A Stunning Gift From The Queen
30 Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Couples
'Clueless' Is Officially Becoming a Musical
Chad Michael Murray Slams Ex Sophia Bush
Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown Quit Twitter Over A Nasty Meme
Sophie Turner's New 'Game of Thrones' Tattoo
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle The Queen Helped Meghan Markle with Royal Protocol
Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth's Adorable Moment