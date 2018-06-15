Ariana Grande Proudly Wears Her Engagement Ring in Her First Appearance Since the News

At this point, I'm going to need an Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson-themed area of Universal Studios, because this relationship is proving to be a ROLLER COASTER. Earlier this month, it was reported that the singer and SNL star were engaged after three weeks of dating, and judging by the rock sitting pretty on Ari’s finger, it’s pretty much a done deal.

In her first appearance since the news was seemingly confirmed on her social media, Ariana took to the stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame during the 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday.

As well as a huge I-just-got-engaged-style grin, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer was sporting the same diamond sparkler on her engagement finger that fans spotted during the couple’s recent trip to Disneyland and her Wango Tango performance.

It’s been reported that Pete spent an eye-popping $93,000 on the three-carat pear-shaped ring, which is brighter than all of our futures put together.



While People seemed to confirm the news on their behalf, Ariana herself was much more subtle about revealing their engagement, opting for the medium of Twitter likes to give us all the nod.

"Congrats, you deserve nothing but happiness," and "I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL," were just two examples of the posts that Ariana liked following the rumors, along with: ”Anyway I expect to be a groomsman and would like the non vegan option for the reception. mazel tov hun! @ArianaGrande.”

Either way, she's also got 3 songs in the top 5 on iTunes right now, so Ariana Grande is officially living her best life.