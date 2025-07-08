Gracie Abrams's rise to Chanel girl status has been just as meteoric as her ascent to fame. It happened fast, fashionably, and practically overnight. In only three years, she's worn Chanel on her sold-out tour, at the Met Gala, the Grammys, and even in a viral Pre-Fall campaign, which appointed her to brand ambassador standing.

All this to say? An invite to the atelier's Paris Couture Week show is all but guaranteed. On July 8, the certified Chanel buff paused her festival run to attend the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 presentation: the label's last collection before the new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, takes over in October.

Minutes before timeless tweed and mod metallics floated down the catwalk, Abrams posed for photographers inside the iconic Grand Palais. Three months after the Cruise 2026 line debuted, the Grammy nominee (and her stylist, Spencer Slinger) sourced Look 2 from the summer show, plus a few alterations, of course. Abrams looked sun-kissed and charming in a little white dress, complete with thin spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and an empire waist à la Bridgerton. As seen on the runway, Abrams's bodice was tailored to her until the thigh-length skirt, which flared out in three ruffled layers. Each tier sparkled with pale pink and silver rhinestones in a scattered to concentrated ombré. Her sleeveless straps shimmered with the same clustered crystals.

Gracie Abrams arrived at the Chanel Haute Couture show in a luxe LWD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To no surprise, Abrams's Chanel theme continued onto her footwear. She chose Cap-Toe Slingback Pumps in black to juxtapose her LWD. Then, the "Close To You" singer accessorized with the brand's Coco Crush collection, including a $16,950 gold ring encrusted with 120 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Her expensive jewelry shined just as brightly as her LWD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, I didn't recognize Abrams's mini, so I assumed it was custom (it wouldn't have been out of the question for the ambassador). Turns out, it was just styled very differently on the runway. In the Cruise 2026 show, a model layered a complementary cropped sweater on top, covering the subtle V-shaped neckline. Similar to Abrams's skirt, the long-sleeve's boat neck, cropped hem, and cuffs were embellished with pink and silver rhinestones.

Instead of trademark cap-toe shoes, the model slipped on peep-toe mules in a sandy beige shade. Elongated drop earrings and a chainmail top-handle bag finished the runway look.

A model wore Gracie Abrams's LWD on the Chanel Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

LWD season is in full swing, from Paris to New York City and every A-list affair in between. This summer, Reese Witherspoon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Princess Eugenie (to name a few) are proving just how versatile the staple is. While Abrams's Chanel mini isn't available (unless you have her stylists on speed dial), channel her look ahead.

