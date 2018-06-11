A Comprehensive Timeline of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship

As of this afternoon, People has confirmed that new couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged. Wondering how the hell we got here? Us, too, which is why we put together a detailed timeline of their relationship, below.

MARCH 2016

Grande and Davidson meet on the set of Saturday Night Live. Grande is dating long-term boyfriend Mac Miller at the time, and Davidson is with girlfriend Cazzie David. Two years later, fans have now picked up on some ~chemistry~ between Grande and Davidson during the episode.

MAY 9, 2018

Grande takes to Instagram stories to announce that her and Miller have split after two years. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” the 24-year-old wrote.

MAY 17, 2018

During an appearance on Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, Davidson reveals that he and Cazzie David have split. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he told Rosenberg.

MAY 21, 2018

People reports that Davidson attended the Billboard Music Awards to cheer on Grande and things got flirty. “After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” a source explained. “They seemed very lovey-dovey.”

Later, Us Weekly confirms the two are dating. “Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual,” the source said.

MAY 23, 2018

Miller was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles on May 17, and despite ending things on seemingly good terms, fans take to Twitter to blame Grande. She (epically) shuts the trolls down with a (now viral) Tweet.

MAY 24, 2018

Davidson and Grande begin a week of flirty-as-hell comments on each other’s Instagram pics, which @CommentsbyCelebs diligently captures.

Well, there ya have it. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 24, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Okay this is wild. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 24, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

MAY 25, 2018

Davidson claps back at a troll who criticized Grande for dating someone with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). "Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f*ck you," Pete wrote on Insta Stories. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes a relationship toxic,” he wrote.

MAY 30, 2018

The duo makes their Instagram debut with a super-cute photo in Harry Potter gear.

JUNE 3, 2018

Things start to really heat up: Tattoo artist London Reese shares photos of Davidson’s latest tattoos—Ariana Grande-inspired bunny ears below his ear and A.G. initials on his thumb.

JUNE 8, 2018

Davidson and Grande attend Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts album listening party together in Santa Clarita. “Feel the love,” Davidson captioned his sweet photo of the event.

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

JUNE 9, 2018

Grande jokes that her Instagram account is merely a Pete Davidson fan page. She uploads a picture of the two, accompanied by the caption "i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes).”



JUNE 11, 2018

People confirms that Grande and Davidson are engaged. “"It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding," shares a source.