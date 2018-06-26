Today's Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on 'Coexisting' With Tristan Thompson

She says she's 'proud of her strength'.

Just days after Tristan Thompson shared the first photo of him and daughter True Thompson together, new mother Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on their turbulent relationship.

Following a rough year and a roller coaster of cheating rumors (surely the least fun roller coaster of all time), Khloe has suggested that she and Thompson are now ‘co-existing’ to rebuild what they once had.

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe’s honesty on the situation comes in response to a fan who tweeted that they were “disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan [while] she preaches about women knowing their self worth.”

Clearly infuriated by the comment, Khloe replied: “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength”

Insisting that the judgement was unfair, she added: “I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

On a real roll with the sass, Khloe also went on to call out a tabloid headline which claimed that she and her basketball bae had shared a “VERY tense dinner date” earlier this week.

The reality star slammed the claims and set the record straight to say: “You make up anything!! I actually had a great night… as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.”

Tell ‘em, Koko.

