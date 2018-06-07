Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Cheered on Tristan Thompson in Last Night’s Game

She sat courtside in full-on Cavaliers attire.

Getty Images

While the whole world has been anxiously speculating the relationship status of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson post-A Very Public Cheating Scandal (plus a shit-ton of rumors), the 33-year-old quietly stepped out last night to support her man at his Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Khloé, who gave birth to her first daughter with Thompson last month, sat courtside at the game on Wednesday evening. Putting any breakup rumors to bed, the reality star showed up in full Cavaliers gear.

In case you need a refresher: Allegations of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with multiple women came to light during Kardashian's third trimester. Although Kardashian is yet to comment directly on the matter, she has since posted a slew of cryptic-as-hell Tweets and messages that fans have speculated have a lot to do with Thompson's infidelity.

Other than a few low-key public outings (the couple were seen at a restaurant last month) we've seen little of Kardashian and Thompson out in the open. Whether Kardashian's appearance is a sign that the couple is making it work remains to be seen—but we'll be over here biting our nails as we wait for more confirmation.

