Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington Had a Power Lunch in Beverly Hills

Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington were spotted having a power lunch in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon because that's the only kind of lunch two people as powerful as them could have.

The pair met at Spago in Beverly Hills, prompting immediate speculation that they were working on a project together, in light of the Obamas' recent deal to produce content for Netflix.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

TMZ reporters caught up with Kerry as she left the lunch meeting and grilled her about everything from the topic of conversation to who picked up the check.

Per TMZ: "We asked Kerry if Michelle got her to sign on the dotted line for a project. Her answer was coy, and therefore ... interesting."

The actress and former first lady reportedly left the restaurant through different exits, as if to say, "nothing to see here..."

Insiders expect the Obamas' Netflix series to focus on inspiring stories.

"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told The New York Times. "Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kerry has been close with the Obamas for years. She even attended their final, star-studded bash at the White House in 2016, along with Usher, Beyoncé, and Meryl Streep.