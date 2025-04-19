Michelle Obama Styles Her $3,700 Bottega Veneta Bag With Baggy Cargo Pants and Slingback Pumps
The former First Lady elevated her casual outfit with sleek accessories.
Michelle Obama's latest outfit, which combines a cute Bottega Veneta bag with baggy cargo pants, perfectly encapsulates the former First Lady's post-White House style.
Obama—whose stylist is Meredith Koop—has been cultivating a brand new aesthetic since her husband's presidency ended. On Thursday, April 17, the former-FLOTUS was photographed in Los Angeles with her brother, Craig Robinson, who also just so happens to be her new podcast co-host. For the outing, Obama carried a Bottega Veneta Small Arco Intrecciato Leather Tote Bag in black, which retails for $3,700.
The Becoming author wore an almost entirely olive green outfit. She matched her cardigan to a V-neck sweater in the same shade, while her baggy cargo pants, which were cuffed above her ankles, were a lighter khaki green. Obama completed the sleek outfit with brown slingback pumps and gold knot earrings, while she wore her long hair in a ponytail.
Of course, Obama isn't alone in her love of baggy pants. Rihanna regularly makes a case for wearing cargo pants, while Jennifer Lawrence has proven parachute pants to be extremely wearable. Marie Claire editors even earmarked lightweight cargo pants as one of their spring essentials for 2025.
The host of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson has mastered the high-low outfit, managing to take her presidential wardrobe to a more relaxed, yet still designer, place. Recently, Obama attended SXSW where she nailed boho-chic in a Western-inspired matching set by French label Rabanne, and invoked the '90s with a braided mohawk. Obama is also comfortable in a safety pin Versace suit or a futuristic pantsuit when the situation calls for it.
