Everything You Need to Know About the Obamas' Netflix Show

The Obamas might be going to Netflix. Sadly, even the streaming giant can't reboot Barack Obama's presidency, but they can help spread the former POTUS and FLOTUS' message. According to The New York Times, the Obamas are in "advanced negotiations" with Netflix to partner on exclusive content. Here's what we know so far:

The Obamas would be producers.

Before you get your heart set on seeing a reality show starring the former first family (although Keeping Up With the Obamas would crush all the ratings), keep in mind that the Obamas are reportedly coming on to produce content—not to star in it.

The show won't mention Trump.

It's considered highly unlikely that the Obamas would use Netflix as a platform to respond directly to actions of the Trump administration or to claims lobbied by right wing publications like Fox News and Breitbart.

The show will tell inspiring stories.

Little is known about the series that's in development (even basic details like format and number of episodes are still up in the air), but one thing is sure: The Obamas want to use Netflix as a platform to inspire. That's not shocking since they use literally every available platform to do exactly that.

"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the NYT. "Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."

Can we add this to our queue yet?