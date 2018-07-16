Considering Taylor Swift has been performing since she was a teenager, it's no shocker that she's a certified pro by now. And over the weekend, the singer proved just how seasoned she is during a major stage malfunction on her Reputation tour. In multiple videos captured by fans, it appears that Swift got stuck while suspended mid-air during her Philadelphia concert on Saturday evening.

During her performance of Delicate, Swift was supposed to be lifted from one stage to another. "I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she was heard telling the crowd. "It's a really nice view though." But after she was released, Swift was hit with another problem: She had to figure out how to get to the second stage. "Is there a way for me walk?" she laughs as she asks the crew backstage.

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air... @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018

Swift keeps it cool (like, impressively so) as her crew works to find a solution—and in an effort to keep her audience entertained, she surprises them with two acapella performances.

Suffice it to say, the Philadelphia crowd was left with a night to remember. And as Swift continues her Reputation tour (which goes through November), we'll safely assume that the singer will be equipped to handle anything that's thrown her way.