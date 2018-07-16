Today's Top Stories
1
Go See Tessa Thompson's "Sorry to Bother You"
2
Required Listening: The Best Love Songs of 2018
3
I Found the World's Best White Sneakers
4
Why Face Oil Will Give You the Best Skin Ever
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton
5
Here's The Cutest "Unofficial" Photo of Louis

Taylor Swift Got Stuck In Midair During a 'Reputation' Show and Handled It Like a Pro

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here."

Getty Images

Considering Taylor Swift has been performing since she was a teenager, it's no shocker that she's a certified pro by now. And over the weekend, the singer proved just how seasoned she is during a major stage malfunction on her Reputation tour. In multiple videos captured by fans, it appears that Swift got stuck while suspended mid-air during her Philadelphia concert on Saturday evening.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

During her performance of Delicate, Swift was supposed to be lifted from one stage to another. "I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she was heard telling the crowd. "It's a really nice view though." But after she was released, Swift was hit with another problem: She had to figure out how to get to the second stage. "Is there a way for me walk?" she laughs as she asks the crew backstage.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Swift keeps it cool (like, impressively so) as her crew works to find a solution—and in an effort to keep her audience entertained, she surprises them with two acapella performances.

Suffice it to say, the Philadelphia crowd was left with a night to remember. And as Swift continues her Reputation tour (which goes through November), we'll safely assume that the singer will be equipped to handle anything that's thrown her way.

Related Story
Taylor Swift and Sugarland's "Babe" Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Thomas Markle Says Meghan Looks "Terrified"
Here's Olivia Colman as The Queen in 'The Crown'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton Here's The Cutest "Unofficial" Photo of Louis
See Prince Louis' Official Christening Portraits
Michelle Obama and Tina Lawson at Bey's Concert
Kim Kardashian Posts Video of North and Chicago
Pete Davidson Went Off on a Fan Who Dissed Ariana
Beyoncé and Balmain's Collaboration Is Here
Why Meghan Markle Couldn't Wear a Hat at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Wore an Amazing Dress to Wimbledon