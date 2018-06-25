On Monday morning, Taylor Swift got the internet all abuzz when she posted a pic on her Instagram of two Polaroid photos—the first one is of Taylor and Adele, and the second is of Taylor and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. And it’s almost too much power for one photo.

Seriously, the amount of money in that pic is higher than the GDP of many Eastern European nations. Apparently Taylor’s fellow megastars attended her show at Wembley Stadium in London Sunday night, where she also did a surprise duet with Robbie Williams.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The photo, below, reignited an important debate: Which Gryffindor House would Taylor Swift be sorted into? Her recent use of snake imagery when promoting Reputation would seem like an obvious indicator that she’s a Slytherin. And she is pretty cunning: Think about how bad she looked after Kim Kardashian released the “Famous” tapes, and for Taylor to go and turn that into a marketing opportunity is some high-level Slytherin maneuvering.



Anyway, the internet is extremely about it.



Seeing my favorite author @jk_rowling and favorite musician @taylorswift13 in a picture together makes my heart happier than you can possibly imagine on this Monday morning. #taylorswift #repTourLondon #jkrowling pic.twitter.com/3UUNzMtUzB — Nicole (@nicolemarie988) June 25, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

TAYLOR SWIFT AND JK ROWLING???? EVERYTHING I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/RLWNVYqYqV — ruth✨51 (@felicitysrnoaks) June 25, 2018

When @BrkMeLikAPromis and I have two idols, we’ve met them both, we’ve made our permanent marks, and then they’ve met each other. WERE NOT OKAY @taylorswift13 @jk_rowling THIS IS WHAT BUILT OUR FRIENDSHIP... this means so much to us. Always. pic.twitter.com/rkCAAHuU8Z — Sammi | Always 💖💜💙 (@SlythrinRaven13) June 25, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Then again, turning a snafu into good PR because you're worried the internet might be mad at you? That’s Hufflepuff as hell. Naturally, Twitter weighed in:



taylor swift and j.k. rowling in a selfie together is such an unexpected collision of my brands that i am CLUTCHING my hufflepuff heart pic.twitter.com/jdc1E1krGH — emma lord (@dilemmalord) June 25, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Taylor Swift and JK Rowling together. My Heart. Adele is here too. but as a Harry Potter fan, the Slytherin in me is 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/j8zoNypsBC — Globelamp (@globelamp) June 25, 2018

Would very much appreciate it if JK Rowling could take a moment to either confirm or deny my theory regarding @taylorswift13’s Hogwarts house pic.twitter.com/pM60XvGw4F — Katie Collins (@katiecollins) June 23, 2018

All interesting points, but they miss the fact that Taylor is extremely Hufflepuff. Sorry.