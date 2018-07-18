Jeff Goldblum Proves Humans Can Be Attracted to Statues

Today in things that are weird, but I ultimately feel okay about: There is a new, hot statue of Jeff Goldblum in London and I like it. A lot.

The 25-foot likeness of the actor was erected in front of London Bridge in honor of Jurassic Park's 25th anniversary. The figure portrays Goldblum shirtless, as God intended, and splayed out just as he was in the iconic scene in Jurassic Park, and as he is, always, in all of our minds.

"Yes, if anybody asks, I disrobe at the drop of a hat," Goldblum told The Today Show back in May. But honestly, who needs that (okay fine, we all do), when we have this magnificent effigy of Goldblum's shirtlessness to admire!? One can only assume after the world sees the gloriousness of this sculpture it will permanently remain on display. I wouldn't be surprised if the Queen catches sight of this hunk of bronze and demands it be moved to the front of Buckingham Palace (or, you know, whatever side her bedroom window is on). Anyway, what I'm trying to say is metal Jeff Goldblum is hot (probably literally, too, since it's like 80 degrees in London right now):



I am this dog.



Those beach chairs are genius. Offended I wasn't invited to this viewing party.



But frankly, it isn't all that surprising; Goldblum's sexy statue isn't the first of its kind.

You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love this statue of Mr. Darcy.



The artful detailing of the sheer wet shirt is truly life-like.

And of course, crushing hard on this classic, my marble pal David:



Abs for centuries.

Anyway, feeling a newfound appreciation for art today. Happy Wednesday, everyone!