Jennifer Aniston: "Maybe My Purpose on This Planet Isn’t to Procreate"

It's not easy being Jennifer Aniston. As arguably one of the most famous celebrities of our time, Aniston faces constant scrutiny—especially when it comes to the media's unfair (and, ahem, highly anti-feminist) obsession with her decision to not have children.

Case in point: Following her split from husband Justin Theroux earlier this year, all eyes—and headlines—have framed Aniston as crippled and heartbroken, rather than a human, adult woman with thoughts and feelings of her own. But in the September issue of InStyle, Aniston finally sets the record straight. Spoiler alert: She is not here for anyone's bullsh*t.

"The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I’m sad and heartbroken," Aniston explains. "First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions." Aniston and Theroux were married for two years—the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement earlier this year.

"No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally," she adds. "There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?"



Hear that? That's the sound of women around the globe slow-clapping the shit out of Aniston—because at the end of the day, your decision to have (or not have!) children is absolutely yours, regardless of what society or tabloids try to tell you otherwise.

You can read Aniston's interview in full here.