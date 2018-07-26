Fox Searchlight/20th Century Fox
34
'Management'
You know, just a classic, boy meets girl, boy low-key stalks girl, girl inexplicably swoons love story. Ugh.
33
''Til There Was You'
Aniston had a supporting role in this rom-com that was neither romantic, nor funny.
32
'The Switch'
The moral of this movie is basically, "Hey, if you're a mediocre white man and your hot BFF/crush doesn't want you, why not just hijack her uterus and force yourself into her life forever?" And then you'll live HAPPILY EVER AFTER.
31
'Just Go With It'
Or just don't. This 2011 rom-com that pairs Aniston with Adam Sandler and Brooklyn Decker is juvenile and cliché.
30
'Mother's Day'
This movie is an argument against making movies based on minor holidays.
29
'Love Happens'
This movie happened, but you probably didn't even realize it, since Aniston and co-star Aaron Eckhart have zero chemistry and the plot has zero tension.
28
'Dream for an Insomniac'
Another year, another forgettable rom-com in the Jennifer Aniston filmography. This one involves a list of criteria for a perfect man, because sure. Still, Aniston's performance earned the best reviews from critics.
27
'Rumor Has It'
If you haven't seen The Graduate, this movie won't make any sense. And if you have, it still won't be much fun.
26
'The Thin Pink Line'
Not much is known about this mockumentary, which didn't get a wide release in the U.S., but it has decent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, so there's that?
25
'He's Just Not That Into You'
24
'The Bounty Hunter'
It's action. It's comedy. It's romance. It's...not really anything special.
23
'Horrible Bosses 2'
This sequel probably didn't need to actually happen.
22
'We're the Millers'
It's the story of Jen's post-Friends career: A great cast and a meh movie. Though that could be more about late-aughts, early 2010s writing and/or directing, since Aniston's comedy skills have always been A+.
21
'Picture Perfect'
This is the movie that launched Jen's big screen career as a rom-com leading lady—whether that's a good thing or not is a matter of taste.
20
'Along Came Polly'
This movie...exists. See it for the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman as the overgrown man-child sidekick.
19
'She's the One'
The movie, which is about love and infidelity and all the complications that brings, is so-so, but Jen's performance stands out.
18
'Derailed'
If you like over-the-top thrillers with obvious plot twists, you'll probably be into this.
17
'Leprechaun'
Famously Jen's first big screen role, this campy horror movie is so bad it's good.
16
'The Break-Up'
The anti-rom-com definitely subverts your expectations, and Aniston's acting will break your heart in some moments. But going to the movies is supposed to be about escaping real life (spoiler alert: the ending isn't satisfying).
15
'Office Christmas Party'
Jen joined a talented cast and, yeah, there are some laughs, but overall, not her best or funniest movie.
14
'The Object of My Affection'
This very '90s comedy about a woman who falls for her gay roommate doesn't age great, but Aniston and Paul Rudd both give heartfelt performances.
13
'She's Funny That Way'
The cast is amazing (Jen has a knack for picking projects that attract amazing ensembles) and the throwback vibes of this modern screwball comedy are great, especially for fans of classic screwballs. Sadly, it wasn't as laugh-out-loud funny as you'd like it to be.
12
'Rock Star'
This was a solid movie, but not a career highlight for Aniston, who isn't given a lot to work with.
11
'Wanderlust'
Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston are two of the most likable people in Hollywood (slash the world), so it's no wonder this movie is a good time. Bonus points for uniting Jen and her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, onscreen.
10
'Bruce Almighty'
There are plenty of real laughs in this movie, but Jen's character could probably be played by a cardboard cutout of a woman, which isn't awesome.
9
'Horrible Bosses'
It's not the best movie in the world, but it has its share of laughs and saw Jen playing very against type, which is interesting if nothing else.
8
'Life of Crime'
This black comedy about a bumbling kidnapping scheme is an underrated title in the Aniston canon.
7
'Marley & Me'
Grab your tissues, this movie based on a book about a couple (Aniston and Owen Wilson, who are great together) and their dog will tug at your heart strings.
6
'Storks'
This animated family film mostly flew under the radar, but it's honestly better than it has any right to be. Jen's role is fairly small—as a busy, workaholic mom who reconnects with her son by basically destroying her entire house.
5
'Cake'
The movie itself is so-so, but Aniston's performance is top notch and showcased her skills as a dramatic actress after years of playing it safe in rom-coms and Aveeno ads.
4
'Friends With Money'
It's genuinely funny and feel-good. In this movie, Jen's character is a single woman in her 30s who struggles with deciding what to do with the rest of her life while surrounded by friends who, unlike her, have families and financial security.
3
'The Iron Giant'
A truly great animated movie, but Jen is relegated, again, to Voice of the Mom.
2
'The Good Girl'
Equal parts drama and dark comedy, this movie showcases Jen's acting skills and has a real heart that's lacking in a lot of her rom-coms.
1
'Office Space'
Office Space is hilarious and Aniston delivers a laugh-out-loud performance that proved she could be so much more than just Rachel Green. Hollywood, take note: more of this from Aniston please.
