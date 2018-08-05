white young goat
Today's Top Stories
1
This Story About 100 Loose Goats is the G.O.A.T.
Meghan Markle
2
This is Meghan Markle's One Birthday Wish
image
3
WORTH IT: 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
4
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition

Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Being Hospitalized

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals - DAY 1
Getty ImagesJohn Shearer

In July, news broke that Demi Lovato had been hospitalized for an apparent overdose. Although representatives for the singer refuted some of the claims, saying that "some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy," in her first personal statement since the incident, Demi seems to confirm that she did indeed relapse.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She thanked fans for their support and promised to "keep fighting" and "focus on my sobriety and road to recovery."

Here is her statement in full:

I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.
I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.
I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you.
I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.
I will keep fighting.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

According to People, sources close to Lovato say she plans to enter a treatment center when she leaves the hospital.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are all smiles as they are seen after attending Church service on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Church Date
image Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets Earthquake in Bali
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
First Annual "If Only" Texas Hold'em Charity Poker Tournament Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Lips Are Bigger
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 12, 2018 Hailey Baldwin Comments on Fan Picture of Justin
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend UK Team Trials For The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning to Visit Her Dad
INDIA-US-ARTS-CINEMA-BOLLYWOOD Priyanka Chopra Is Supporting Nick Jonas on Tour
image Blake Lively Is the Ultimate Spice Girl Fan
Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Kendall Jenner Posted a Very BDSM Pic to Instagram
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse for His Birthday
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Birthday PDA