Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence for the First Time Since Being Hospitalized

In July, news broke that Demi Lovato had been hospitalized for an apparent overdose. Although representatives for the singer refuted some of the claims, saying that "some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy," in her first personal statement since the incident, Demi seems to confirm that she did indeed relapse.

She thanked fans for their support and promised to "keep fighting" and "focus on my sobriety and road to recovery."

Here is her statement in full:

I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.

I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you.

I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.

I will keep fighting.

According to People, sources close to Lovato say she plans to enter a treatment center when she leaves the hospital.