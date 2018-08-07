image
Who Is Caspar Jopling? 4 Things to Know About Ellie Goulding’s Fiancé

He has hung out with at least one royal.

image
Celebrities attend New York Rangers game, New York, USA - 17 Oct 2017
ShutterstockJD Images/REX

The summer of celebrity engagements continues. Singer Ellie Goulding confirmed she’s engaged to her boyfriend Caspar Jopling, after dating for around a year and a half. Their engagement was revealed in classic British style, with an announcement in the Times of London:

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."
Here’s what you need to know about Goulding’s fiancé.

He’s a British rower with a prep-school background.

Jopling was educated at Eton College, an upper-crust boarding school with alumni like Prince William and Prince Harry. He also competed on the Team GB rowing team in 2009 and 2010. And he’s still pretty athletic: He ran the New York City Marathon last year.

He works in the art world.

Caspar Jopling
Getty ImagesSean Zanni

Jopling currently works at Sotheby’s in New York City, where he focuses on corporate development and strategy in contemporary art, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile lists a bachelor’s degree in the History of Art and Architecture and Film Studies from Harvard, and past internships at ICM Partners and Christie’s.

He has written about the art world, too. Jopling has written two stories for The Huffington Post, according to his author page on the site. Both were from 2015, and both reviewed art exhibitions in New York City.

He’s tight with at least one royal.

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

At 26, he likely is a bit too young to have crossed paths with William or Harry at Eton. But he and Goulding were pictured at a Brooklyn Nets basketball game next to Princess Eugenie and her now-fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, back in October. This might be because of Goulding, who reportedly sang at William and Kate’s wedding reception.

His Instagram is full of pictures of Goulding.

Weekend of art, Ricky gervais and stodgy mushroom pâté

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on

Okay, so his Instagram is mostly full of pictures of art. But starting in around May 2017, Goulding starts popping up in very artful pictures on his feed.

Call me Mr Whippy

A post shared by Caspar Jopling (@casparjopling) on

And the captions show he’ll be the perfect Instagram husband. “I took this photo on my new contax g2 and now think I am Helmut Newton rebirthed,” he joked in April. “Photo skills aside, you’re darn beautiful, darling.”

