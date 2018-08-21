Watch Kylie Jenner Adorably Support Travis Scott During His VMAs Performance

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott completely slayed the 2018 VMAs red carpet earlier this evening (albeit separately), and now Travis is doing the same onstage. Though the camera didn't pan much on Kylie during the performance, fans were able to spot the 21-year-old smiling and bobbing her head as Scott performed his new songs.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Travis is one of the many artists who performed tonight, alongside Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Panic! At the Disco, and J.Lo. He released his third album, Astroworld, on August 3 and fans loved it so much that Drake has been bumped down the charts following his Scorpion album release late June.

Kylie has been publicly supportive of her boyfriend's album since it dropped. On its release date, she posted an Instagram of herself in an Astroworld t-shirt and captioned the photo, "You didn’t have to go this hard baby [tear emoji] Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life [crying emoji, two heart eyes emojis]."

The couple were also caught on camera during the release party hugging and swaying to the music. Oh, and Kylie makes an appearance as a golden goddess in one of his music videos.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yup, it's safe to say they're in love.

