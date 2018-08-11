Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party Was So Wild, It Was Reportedly Shut Down by the Police

This week, beauty mogul/"self-made" almost-billionaire Kylie Jenner turned 21. Kylie's birthday was on Friday, but in typical 21st birthday fashion, Kylie celebrated on Thursday night, presumably so she could take her first legal drink at midnight (or possibly because her Friday night was booked—who's to say?).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kylie held her epic, Barbie-themed party at Delilah in Los Angeles, but the party reportedly couldn't stop, wouldn't stop when the venue closed at 2 a.m. — so the police had to be called to shut the whole thing down, sources told Page Six.

This not the most surprising news, considering the entire bash sounds more and more wild the more we learn about it.

Per Page Six: "Sources tell Page Six that the bash at trendy Delilah featured staff wearing T-shirts with an image of the Forbes cover touting Jenner as 'the youngest self-made billionaire,' Solo cups that gave guests the options of advertising themselves as 'single,' 'taken' or 'complicated,' a ball pit and gummy bear shots."

Kylie's sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance, as was her mom, Kris Jenner, her kind-of/sort-of ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick, and her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, who posted her own Instagram photos from the party's photo booth.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kris also got in on the photo booth action, crashing a picture of Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott (who went all out and bought Kylie a vintage Rolls Royce for the occasion).

The whole party, police-shut-down and all, can best be summed up by this picture, posted by Kourtney, of all the KarJenner sisters and mom Kris giving the middle finger to, well, all the haters, I guess.

"Happy fucking birthday bitch," Kourtney captioned the birthday. And yeah, it sounds like it was a happy effing birthday indeed.