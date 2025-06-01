Kylie Jenner Pairs Her Retro Knicks Jacket With a Rare Bag and Celeb-Beloved $54,000 Watch
Bootcut jeans and vintage Chanel mules completed the perfect date night outfit.
Kylie Jenner is most definitely a supportive girlfriend, as she accompanied Knicks superfan and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to their second game of the week on Saturday, May 31. Just two days earlier, Jenner was courtside for the Knicks vs. Pacers game, where she paired rare vintage pieces with her $54,000 watch. For Saturday's event, Jenner enlisted the help of a rare blue Hermès Kelly bag, dark denim bootcut jeans, and a pair of vintage mules.
Despite flying out to Indiana to watch the Knicks play the Pacers, Chalamet and Jenner weren't good luck charms. Sadly, the Knicks lost, meaning the Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Even though their team lost, Chalamet and Jenner were in excellent spirits, packing on PDA throughout the night. Plus, Jenner's sleek outfit made up for any sporting losses.
The reality TV star wore a retro Knicks jacket for the occasion, with a simple white vest underneath and dark blue bootcut jeans. For footwear, Jenner opted for her vintage pointed-toe Chanel mules in ivory leather.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder made sure her accessories really popped against her Knicks uniform.
A known collector of Hermès bags, Jenner took a rare Kelly 25 blue bag to the game, and wore her trusty Panthère de Cartier Diamond Watch, which is worth $54,000. For jewelry, the Khy owner wore POWERS PAVÉ® Diamond and Enamel Stacking Rings by Fry Powers, with the designer's Sapphire Stacking Rings in orange and blue sapphire.
Meanwhile, Oscar-nominee Chalamet wore a custom leather NAHMIAS outfit. Even though the Knicks lost, Chalamet and Jenner appeared to have a fun time hanging out at the Indiana game.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kylie Jenner's Knicks-Themed Lingerie Is Still Available to Shop
The date-night pieces are from a fan-favorite brand.
-
Prince William Announces New Appearance With an Unexpected Sidekick
The Prince of Wales is marking a royal first this week.
-
Miley Cyrus Keeps the 2025 Met Gala Theme Alive in a Tom Ford Suit Dress
Her 'Something Beautiful' era is so menswear-inspired.
-
Kylie Jenner Packed Knicks-Themed Lingerie for Her Game Night Date With Timothée Chalamet
The date-night pieces are from a fan-favorite brand.
-
Miley Cyrus's Tom Ford Suit Dress Takes Cues From the 2025 Met Gala Dress Code
Her 'Something Beautiful' era is so menswear-inspired.
-
Kendall Jenner Copies Early-Aughts Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row Flip-Flops and Jeans
This look is straight out of '04.
-
Forget the Slim Sneaker Trend—Dakota Johnson Is Committed to Chunky Nike V2Ks
She's done with low-profile silhouettes.
-
How Taylor Swift's $36,000 DeBeers Diamond Earrings Became Her Most Meaningful "Bejeweled" Piece Yet
She's been wearing the DeBeers sparklers nonstop.
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Airport Outfit Keeps the Adidas Sambas Streak Alive
This has been her tried-and-true pair for two straight years.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Teases Cheeky New Music in Dolly Parton-Inspired Jean Shorts
Sabrina summer 2.0 is uploading.
-
The Row's Best Bag Campaign Is Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence's New York Girls' Night Out
They carried contrasting bags on a New York night out.