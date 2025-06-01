Kylie Jenner is most definitely a supportive girlfriend, as she accompanied Knicks superfan and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to their second game of the week on Saturday, May 31. Just two days earlier, Jenner was courtside for the Knicks vs. Pacers game, where she paired rare vintage pieces with her $54,000 watch. For Saturday's event, Jenner enlisted the help of a rare blue Hermès Kelly bag, dark denim bootcut jeans, and a pair of vintage mules.

Despite flying out to Indiana to watch the Knicks play the Pacers, Chalamet and Jenner weren't good luck charms. Sadly, the Knicks lost, meaning the Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Even though their team lost, Chalamet and Jenner were in excellent spirits, packing on PDA throughout the night. Plus, Jenner's sleek outfit made up for any sporting losses.

The reality TV star wore a retro Knicks jacket for the occasion, with a simple white vest underneath and dark blue bootcut jeans. For footwear, Jenner opted for her vintage pointed-toe Chanel mules in ivory leather.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Knicks game on May 31. (Image credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder made sure her accessories really popped against her Knicks uniform.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus)

A known collector of Hermès bags, Jenner took a rare Kelly 25 blue bag to the game, and wore her trusty Panthère de Cartier Diamond Watch, which is worth $54,000. For jewelry, the Khy owner wore POWERS PAVÉ® Diamond and Enamel Stacking Rings by Fry Powers, with the designer's Sapphire Stacking Rings in orange and blue sapphire.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominee Chalamet wore a custom leather NAHMIAS outfit. Even though the Knicks lost, Chalamet and Jenner appeared to have a fun time hanging out at the Indiana game.