Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Went to 'Astroworld's Listening Party and Were So Loved-Up

In a video shared by a fan, they look happier than ever.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Getty ImagesTheo Wargo

For a lot of couples, having that first baby is like launching a bucket of water all over the flames of passion. Those couples probably don’t have millions of dollars, enormous mansions, and the best childcare that money can buy to make the experience significantly easier, though. Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott seem to be making it work, and the parents of daughter Stormi Webster looked more loved-up than ever at the listening party for his new album, Astroworld.

Jenner and Scott, who welcomed baby Stormi to the world back in February, weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA in front of friends and music industry colleagues. In a video shared on Twitter, Kylie beams as she shares a long embrace with Travis, and they sway to the music in front of a huge crowd armed with a million mobile phones.

Kylie is clearly proud of her baby daddy’s latest release (wait, that sounds awful): She also took to Instagram on Thursday night to show support for his new album in her own, special way. Wearing an Astroworld tshirt, she wrote: “You didn’t have to go this hard baby. Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life.”

Listen to a few songs on the album and you’ll hear endless references to both Kylie and Stormi from the rapper. One song, “SICKO MODE (Feat. Drake)” features the lyrics: "Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook.” Another track, “Stargazing”, seemingly about his romance with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, sees Travis credit Kylie as the girl who “came here to save my life," among other solid compliments like: “My baby mama is a trophy…She keep my dick jumpin up.”

Who said romance is dead?

