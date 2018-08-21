Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will have to do date night in New York City, since the two are here for the 2018 VMAs. The couple flew in for the event at Radio City Music Hall, where Scott will be performing. (His album Astroworld is reportedly number one right now on the Billboard Album chart.) Jenner, of course, wanted to be by his side and walked the red carpet in a white blazer dress. The crisp, white look was further accented by her slicked back blonde hair.

This outfit was slightly more modest compared to her recent 21st birthday party dresses. The star has also been posting up a storm on Instagram of sultry selfies, but Jenner toned it down for tonight's award show. In fact, she was more covered up than some other celebrities on the red carpet, who opted for naked jumpsuits and dresses.

Jenner and Scott are reportedly not sitting next to Nicki Minaj tonight after a little bit of internet drama. (Minaj called out Jenner for helping her boyfriend sell albums, as she and Stormi will join Scott on tour.) While we'll be looking for all the side #lewks Minaj might throw at the duo, for now we'll just focus on Jenner's polished blazer ahead.

