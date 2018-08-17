image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Trendy Fall Shoes to Buy Right Now
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5
2
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin
image
3
Lana Condor Raps Along to 'Hamilton' Too
Attractive Woman With Phone On Bed
4
The Ultimate Guide to Hot (And Safe) Sexting
Royal Wedding
5
Princess Diana Had a Secret Second Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle's Old Mantra About Patience and Lies Applies Now More Than Ever

She wrote the blog post around the time of her divorce.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-FOUNDATION
Getty ImagesCHRIS JACKSON

For further proof that Meghan Markle is the wise best friend that you truly deserve, see the latest quote that’s emerged from the treasure trove of her old lifestyle blog, The Tig. Just imagine you’ve just been left heartbroken, frustrated or betrayed by a loved one, and this is the solid-gold advice that she’s about to share with you over a glass of wine and a frozen pizza.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Writing candidly for a post back in 2013, around the time that she was going through her divorce from producer Trevor Engelson, the now-Duchess of Sussex opened up about her views when it comes to keeping the right relationships in your life. Meghan, who was with Engelson for seven years before their marriage in 2011, shares her own personal mantra in the form of a motivational quote from Portuguese author Jose Micard Teixeira.

Meghan Markle
The Tig

Meghan was also keen to share a passage with her readers about not wanting to “coexist anymore with pretense, hypocrisy, dishonesty and cheap praise”. While clearly applicable five years ago at the time of her divorce, the quotes apply perhaps now more than ever to the Duchess, as she struggles to handle the controversial behavior of her own family, and their constant speaking to the press about her private matters.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The personal post finishes with an extra helping of sass: Meghan included the quote: “And on top of everything I have no patience for anyone who does not deserve my patience.” Let's all start channeling our inner Meghan "take-no-sh*t" Markle a little more often.

image
Giphy
Related Story
image
Everything Meghan Markle Has Ever Said About Love

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Sentebale Polo 2018 How Royals Keep Their Dresses from Flying Up
Meghan Markle at Trooping The Colour 2018 If Meghan Markle Gets Pregnant, Here's How to Tell
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Anzac Day Services Meghan Markle's Father Is Starting a Clothing Line
image Why Kate and William Broke Up in College
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Officially Open The Global Academy Prince Harry's Nickname for Kate Middleton
New Image Of The Queen By Mary McCartney Released The Queen Is Hiring
image Meghan Markle's Dad Also Skipped Her First Wedding
Trooping The Colour 2018 How Thomas Markle Can Get in Touch With Meghan
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Meghan and Harry Have a New Home in Sydney
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration This Was Meghan's Favorite Childhood Princess