Like every other little girl out there, young Meghan Markle wanted to become a princess when she grew up—and, presumably, becoming the Duchess of Sussex isn’t a bad compromise on those dreams. But, in an old post on Markle's now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, a confession from Meghan makes it clear that her approach to becoming royalty was always going to be a little different. The piece, written back in 2014 about wanting to identify as a powerful figure, includes a confession from Meghan that she had zero interest in being rescued by a handsome prince, even if she did eventually marry one.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The amazingly ironic post reads: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here.”

Further proving that you really never know what’s waiting around the corner, 2014 Meghan also went on to write candidly about the media attention that had surrounded Prince William and Kate Middleton a few years earlier, when the world was experiencing peak royal wedding fever. "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” the to-be-Duchess wrote at the time. “Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Getty Images Clive Mason

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The confessions also preface an interview with Princess Alia Al-Seunussi of Libyan royalty who, after admitting to her own “pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-a-princess” freak out, Meghan praised for her philanthropic work.

Fast forward four years to now, and Meghan, the Duchess, is being widely commended for doing the exact same in her new royal role. Life is wild.