Since the moment that Meghan Markle emerged from the car on her wedding day and revealed her choice of dress, we’ve all been dreaming of a day that maybe, just maybe, we could get our hands on it. And, okay, it might not be possible to wear the Givenchy gown for yourself on your own big day, but you are now one step closer to the fairytale. Meghan’s iconic wedding dress is set to go on display in the upcoming months, giving fans of the royal family a chance to get up close and personal with the stunning piece, and finally see it for themselves.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The actual dress worn, by the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry back in May, will reportedly be displayed at Windsor Castle later this year. According to the Daily Mail, royal sources have claimed that the gown, worth around £200,000 ($254,777), will be part of an exhibition to be launched at the Queen’s residence (where the royal wedding took place earlier this year).

Getty Images WPA Pool

Unsurprisingly, Meghan’s dream dress is expected to be the star attraction of the event. It’s anticipated that thousands of visitors will attend the exhibition in order to see it with their own eyes, as royal wedding fever has already seen a somewhat crazy 92 per cent rise in bookings at the British castle this year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, The Royal Collection Trust, which manages public openings at the Queen's official residences, told the Daily Express that announcements would be made later this year. However, a second source suggested that an agreement has already been made to include Meghan’s gown as part of the display.

Flights to the UK might cost a small fortune, and okay, you might not be able to actually try it on for size, but the chance to see that dress in public? Priceless.