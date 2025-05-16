Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Self-Portrait—and Recycles a Dress from Grandma Queen Elizabeth's Memorial Vigil
The royal-favorite blazer dress is always appropriate.
Self-Portrait's tailored tweed dresses and delicate lace midis have proven to be a staple in royal wardrobes in recent years, with everyone from Queen Letizia of Spain and Sweden's Princess Sofia to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle sporting the brand's designs. One particular style has come up again and again at royal events, and Princess Beatrice showed the versatility of one of her favorite dresses at the FEVO Sports Industry Awards on May 15.
The royal—who gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, in February—wore a black version of the ivory Self-Portrait blazer dress Princess Kate sported at a VE Day concert last week. The belted design features a jacket with satin lapels over a floaty chiffon skirt, and it's been seen multiple times on both Beatrice and Kate, who also owns the same black design.
Princess Beatrice first wore the style at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, pairing it with a black hat as she stood by her grandmother's coffin. Two days later, royal cousin Flora Vesterberg wore the same Self-Portrait dress to the late Queen's funeral.
To keep the twinning vibes going, Princess Beatrice wore a similar style as Kate's ivory Self-Portrait dress to support premature birth charity Borne in March.
On Thurday, the princess paired her outfit with another style beloved by the Princess of Wales, carrying an embroidered black Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair purse.
Thursday's event marked Beatrice's second stylish appearance of the week after attending an Elephant Family charity event with Queen Camilla and King Charles. She turned to Rebecca Vallance for the party, wearing a short-sleeved red brocade gown and $34,000 in Chopard diamonds.
The Rebecca Vallance style made another appearance at the FEVO Sports Industry Awards—but on another member of the Royal Family. Beatrice's cousin Zara Tindall wore the same gown, but in black, on the red carpet, showing great style (once again) runs in the family.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
