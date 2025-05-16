Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Self-Portrait—and Recycles a Dress from Grandma Queen Elizabeth's Memorial Vigil

Self-Portrait's tailored tweed dresses and delicate lace midis have proven to be a staple in royal wardrobes in recent years, with everyone from Queen Letizia of Spain and Sweden's Princess Sofia to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle sporting the brand's designs. One particular style has come up again and again at royal events, and Princess Beatrice showed the versatility of one of her favorite dresses at the FEVO Sports Industry Awards on May 15.

The royal—who gave birth to her second daughter, Athena, in February—wore a black version of the ivory Self-Portrait blazer dress Princess Kate sported at a VE Day concert last week. The belted design features a jacket with satin lapels over a floaty chiffon skirt, and it's been seen multiple times on both Beatrice and Kate, who also owns the same black design.

Princess Beatrice first wore the style at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, pairing it with a black hat as she stood by her grandmother's coffin. Two days later, royal cousin Flora Vesterberg wore the same Self-Portrait dress to the late Queen's funeral.

Princess Beatrice recycled her Self-Portrait dress on the red carpet May 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore the same outfit, but in an ivory bouclé version, to a VE Day concert on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice, seen with her sister, Princess Eugenie, and their cousins, first wore the dress at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To keep the twinning vibes going, Princess Beatrice wore a similar style as Kate's ivory Self-Portrait dress to support premature birth charity Borne in March.

On Thurday, the princess paired her outfit with another style beloved by the Princess of Wales, carrying an embroidered black Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair purse.

Thursday's event marked Beatrice's second stylish appearance of the week after attending an Elephant Family charity event with Queen Camilla and King Charles. She turned to Rebecca Vallance for the party, wearing a short-sleeved red brocade gown and $34,000 in Chopard diamonds.

The Rebecca Vallance style made another appearance at the FEVO Sports Industry Awards—but on another member of the Royal Family. Beatrice's cousin Zara Tindall wore the same gown, but in black, on the red carpet, showing great style (once again) runs in the family.