Why Meghan Markle's Debut Royal Tour Is Being Described As a "Baptism Of Fire"

Oh, you know the royal family. Everything they do in the public eye tends to be very understated, very laid-back, and they’ve no time for any drama—they’re not one to cause a fuss or attract attention. So that totally explains why Meghan Markle’s upcoming debut royal tour is being casually described as a “BAPTISM OF FIRE” by one very calm and reasonable expert. Honestly, can we get a soundtrack of “O Fortuna” for this article, please?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are set to soon embark on their first royal tour together as a married couple, which sounds like something to celebrate and enjoy. But, according to a longtime palace insider, the Duchess of Sussex should be preparing herself for a lot.

Dickie Arbiter, who served Queen Elizabeth for twelve years as her press secretary and spokesman, has issued a stern warning to the Duchess. He told The Mirror: “[Meghan] is a good communicator, she’s good at talking to people but it will be a real baptism of fire. They will have a very demanding schedule and the Duchess will have to get used to local customs with the eyes of the world on her.”

But, after making the couple’s royal tour sound like the final round of Jumanji, Arbiter did go on to say that he has every faith in Meghan’s ability to handle the whole thing. 'No doubt she will come through with flying colors, and they will show they will be a force of good for the Commonwealth and the Royal Family on the global stage,” he added.

Getty Images Samir Hussein

With her entire career relying on being firmly in the public eye, walking hundreds of red carpets and meeting endless fans, Meghan will surely be more than up to the job. Plus, it’s so far so good in terms of royal public appearances. Her first solo engagement with the Queen couldn’t have gone better, while each event that she attends with Prince Harry earns her endless praise and approval. She seems to have mastered the secret Duchess hacks and learned the art of royal protocol like a pro, so what could possibly go wrong?

The royal tour begins in October, and will see Meghan and Harry visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga, along with attending the Invictus Games in Sydney. Baptism of fire? Sounds like a walk in the park, amirite?