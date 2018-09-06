image
Chrissy Teigen Stuns in First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance

Oh Chrissy, how we've missed thee.

image
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Getty ImagesStuart C. Wilson

At her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to son Miles Theodore Stephens in May (at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards), Chrissy Teigen reminded us why she's a red carpet and awards show staple.

Rocking a gorgeously shimmery and tasseled nude-and-silver #LaBourjoisie x Lyla Dumont St. Barth dress, the mother/model/author glowed alongside her Oscar-winning husband, John Legend. Teigen paired her look with her trademark subtle glow, a chic updo, and a jeweled clutch. Meanwhile, Legend took home the award for the Most Stylish Man in a navy blue velvet tux and matching loafers.

I repeat: a navy. Blue. Velvet. Tuxedo. It was everything. The two of them as a couple and as parents are pretty much everything I've ever needed to sustain myself in life. Forget food and water, gimme Chrissy and John forever. Okay, maybe not food. But I can give up oxygen if it means I get to hang out with Chrissy and John. Who needs to breathe when you can be in the presence of greatness?

They even regaled us with their dance moves inside the awards show—and look at the synchronicity. Look at the flawlessness. Luna and Miles are the luckiest kids on earth to have these two as parents.

View this post on Instagram

GQ

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The event also allowed the Sports Illustrated model to take to Instagram with her classic wit and self-deprecation:

Blurry or not, you look great, Chrissy. Welcome back!



