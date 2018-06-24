Chrissy Teigen Posted the Cutest Picture of Baby Miles with John Legend's Mom

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have an undeniably enviable life. They have a hilarious, loving relationship. A beautiful, growing family. Amazing careers. Mouth-watering home-cooked meals that you can practically taste through Instagram. You know, everything.



They also have wonderful, supportive families who make it a point to be a part of their kids' lives. For her latest Instagram, Chrissy shared a picture of John's mom, Marjorie Stephens, and another family member named Dede, according to People.

Miles with Dede and Granny! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 23, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

"Miles with Dede and Granny!" the model captioned the adorable photo.

The famous couple has been taking time off lately to enjoy the newest addition to their family, Miles Theodore.

"We’ve been home a lot," John told People at the 'Summer of LVE' kickoff event in Beverly Hills this week. "We haven’t been working much at all. I’ve barely been working and Chrissy hasn’t really been working at all, and so we spend a lot of time at home. We just enjoy each other’s company."



👛 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 22, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

Miles was born about three weeks early, Chrissy revealed in an Instagram post she shared on his original due date, June 7.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early. Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!" she wrote.

Chrissy and John's parents have always been a big part of their grandkids' lives. Here are just a few pictures of the couple's oldest child, daughter Luna, enjoying time with her grandparents.

Lulu and grandpa! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

