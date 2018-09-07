image
Prince Philip Visited 'King of Thieves' Film Set

image
The Duke Of Edinburgh Opens New Facilities At The Richmond Adult Community College
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Prince Philip, the Palace staff's favorite royal family member, doesn't get out much, but when he does, you better bet it's good—like when he accidentally visited the King of Thieves film set while the cast was filming in Windsor, England.

According to ITV News, Paul Whitehouse, one of the actors in the drama, revealed to host Jonathan Ross on an upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show that the 97-year-old pulled up in his Range Rover, rolled the window down, and said, "What are you doing?"

Ray Winstone, another star of the film, responded, "We’re making a film, Sir. Yes, with Sir Tom Courtenay and Sir Michael Caine, would you like to meet them?"

His response: "No." (Prince Philip, I aspire.)

The upcoming crime drama, set for release September 14, is based on the 2015 safe deposit burglary in London's Hatton Garden, which is known as the "largest burglary in English legal history." It stars Sir Michael Caine, Sir Tom Courtenay, Sir Michael Gambon, and Jim Broadbent as the thieves.


The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal duties last year, and has been keeping a low profile ever since. He didn't attend his great-grandson Prince Louis' christening in July, and it's unclear whether he'll be at his granddaughter Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. He did, however, make a rare appearance with the Queen in Scotland a couple weeks ago to attend church together.

