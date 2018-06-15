Everything You Need to Know About Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding

Just when you thought the royal wedding circuit had come to an end, great news: There's another wedding less than four months away. Kensington Palace announced in January that Princess Eugenie of York, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is engaged to nightclub manager Jack Brooksbank after dating for several years. (They first met on a ski trip in Switzerland.)

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

Princess Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and first cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry, which means all of your favorite royal family members will be in attendance at the wedding. Though it won't be a global event like Harry and Meghan's ceremony, there will still be lots of fascinators and goofing off from the royal children to look forward to.

Here, everything we know so far about Eugenie and Jack's wedding:

The Date

The wedding will take place on October 12, 2018. Eugenie's father, the Duke of York, announced the news in February and apparently they had to shift the date so it didn't align with Harry and Meghan's royal tour to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand at the end of October.

The Venue

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 31, will get married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor—the same place Harry and Meghan had their wedding. Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his step-mother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had their wedding here as well.

The Ring

No word on what Eugenie's wedding band will look like yet, but perhaps she will follow tradition like her grandmother, aunt, and cousins-in-law, and have one made of Welsh gold. Regardless, if it's anything like her pink Padparadscha Sapphire diamond engagement ring, it's sure to be beautiful.

It also looks nearly identical to Eugenie's mother's engagement ring.

For comparison, this is what Meghan's engagement ring and wedding ring looks like.



The Tiara

It's rumored that Princess Eugenie will wear the York Diamond Tiara that Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore to her wedding in 1986. Royal expert Grant Harrold told The Daily Mail, "When Princess Eugenie marries Mr. Brooksbank it is most likely that she will wear the York Diamond Tiara."

He continues, "Traditionally when brides get married they wear the family tiara, which in this case would be the York Tiara. It's believed to have been gifted to Princess Eugenie's mother, The Duchess of York, on the occasion of her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986 by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh."

Check back here for updates as we learn more about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.