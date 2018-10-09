Remember a little while ago when there were some confusing whisperings about a musical being made of Princess Diana’s life? Turns out it’s genuinely a real thing that’s actually happening, and the upcoming production of Diana has just announced its lead actress, in fact.

Set to play the Princess of Wales on the stage is rising star Jeanna de Waal. British De Waal has previously appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and American Idiot, but her next role is sure to attract the most attention when she’s transformed into the late Princess.

Opening up about her recent casting, set to begin in February of next year at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, Jeanna admitted that she’s somewhat intimidated by the role, but couldn’t be more thrilled to have landed the prestigious titular role of Diana.

"To bring Diana to life onstage is obviously a huge privilege,” the musical theatre star said. “I feel very daunted by the prospect, but I hope people who didn't know about her and weren't aware of her journey leave the theatre with an idea of what she did for the world. She made everyone feel special, from the highest person to the lowest-ranking person, and I think we want to celebrate her."

Oh, just taking on the part of the world's most beloved, iconic and tragic royal. No pressure, Jeanna.

If this all somewhat confusing news to you, a brief overview; the official synopsis of Diana explains that the the musical will be set in 1981—the year that Diana wed Prince Charles and first became a member of the Royal family. The story will then go on to develop into the story of the late princess in her twenties, while exploring her relationship with Charles, as well as his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. While little else is known about the play just yet, writer Joe DiPietro did tell Playbill that songs for the production include a showstopper called "A Girl In A Pretty Dress.”

