image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Horror Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix
EcoLuxe Lounge at Sundance16 - Day 1 - 2016 Park City
2
LaCroix, Are You OK?
image
3
A Guide To The Politicians Taylor Swift Endorsed
image
4
11 Ugly Halloween Sweaters to Wear to the Party
image
5
I Tried Those Scandalous Dieting Lollipops

The Princess Diana Musical Has Cast Jeanna de Waal, to Play The Late Princess of Wales

She says she feels "very daunted by the prospect."

image
Getty ImagesTim Graham

Remember a little while ago when there were some confusing whisperings about a musical being made of Princess Diana’s life? Turns out it’s genuinely a real thing that’s actually happening, and the upcoming production of Diana has just announced its lead actress, in fact.

Set to play the Princess of Wales on the stage is rising star Jeanna de Waal. British De Waal has previously appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and American Idiot, but her next role is sure to attract the most attention when she’s transformed into the late Princess.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Opening up about her recent casting, set to begin in February of next year at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, Jeanna admitted that she’s somewhat intimidated by the role, but couldn’t be more thrilled to have landed the prestigious titular role of Diana.

"To bring Diana to life onstage is obviously a huge privilege,” the musical theatre star said. “I feel very daunted by the prospect, but I hope people who didn't know about her and weren't aware of her journey leave the theatre with an idea of what she did for the world. She made everyone feel special, from the highest person to the lowest-ranking person, and I think we want to celebrate her."

Oh, just taking on the part of the world's most beloved, iconic and tragic royal. No pressure, Jeanna.

If this all somewhat confusing news to you, a brief overview; the official synopsis of Diana explains that the the musical will be set in 1981—the year that Diana wed Prince Charles and first became a member of the Royal family. The story will then go on to develop into the story of the late princess in her twenties, while exploring her relationship with Charles, as well as his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. While little else is known about the play just yet, writer Joe DiPietro did tell Playbill that songs for the production include a showstopper called "A Girl In A Pretty Dress.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Your Spotify is not ready. Hamilton who?

Related Story
image
17 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit Kate and Will Couldn't Stop Laughing at Summit
image Meghan Markle's Nephew Cast in MTV Reality Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore Her Favorite Dress
image What Kate Might Wear to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Trooping The Colour Camilla Parker-Bowles Skipping Eugenie's Big Day
image 6 Things to Know About Sophie Cabot
image Why Eugenie and Kate's Engagement Rings Look Alike
image Princess Eugenie Shares Wedding Throwback Picture
image How Similar Will Eugenie's Wedding Be to Meghan's?
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding