Princess Kate Delivers a French Fashion Rewind in Vintage-Inspired Dior Blazer and Ballerina Skirt for State Visit

It's not too often we see the Princess of Wales in a new label, but she paid tribute to French fashion on Tuesday, July 8 for a very fitting reason. Princess Kate, dressed in a ballet pink blazer and tulle skirt from Dior, joined Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla to officially welcome the president and first lady of France, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, to Windsor Castle.

The blazer—teamed with a matching hat by London-based milliner Jess Collett—was an homage to vintage Dior, with the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket inspired by an original 1947 piece designed by Christian Dior, per Daily Mail journalist Rebecca English. This marks the first time the princess has worn a Dior outfit.

She added a floaty pleated tulle skirt, also from Dior's 2024 collection, along with Queen Elizabeth's three-strand pearl necklace and Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Earrings.

The Princess of Wales chose Dior for the French state visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is seen with Prince William on July 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of accessories, the princess relied on some old favorites, including Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and her Mulberry clutch in a similar praline shade.

While she hasn't worn Dior in the past, Kate has stepped out in Chanel, with the princess wearing a tweed mini dress during her 2017 trip to Paris. The Princess of Wales also owns several Chanel bags, like the quilted black style she wore with a Zara blazer to the Rugby World Cup. Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle, however, have both carried Dior bags, including Princess Diana's famed Lady Dior purse, with the late royal's style recently having sold at auction for $325,000.

After welcoming the French president and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled through Windsor by carriage as part of the ceremonial event. Tonight, there were will be tiaras when the Royal Family hosts a glittering state banquet held at the castle, but the Princess of Wales's attendance is currently up in the air.

