Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Arrived in Australia

By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Arrive In Australia
Getty ImagesNewspix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have landed in Australia for their first royal tour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they were greeted by fans and photographers at the Sydney International Airport in Sydney, New South Wales.

Now, this trip has been planned for months now and, normally, pictures of people (even when those people are beloved royals like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) walking from an airport to a car aren't newsworthy, but in addition to being the first photos of Harry and Meghan on their Australian tour, the photos are also the first of the couple since they announced that they are expecting their first child.

Being royal, Meghan and Harry look amazing, even as they de-board a 23-hour flight. Meghan wore her hair down for the flight, forgoing her travel-friendly signature low bun, and wore a comfortable and concealing navy coat. Harry, on the other hand, was very casual and bright in a light grey pullover, which he paired with a light blue, collared shirt.

The down-to-earth couple held their own carry-ons as they made their way to their car. Meghan carried a purple file folder (which suggests she'll be hard at work on her first royal tour, in spite of her recent announcement) and Harry carried a leather bag.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

While Meghan was beaming in pretty much every shot, Harry did have an adorable moment where he made a face that said, "OMG, please step away from me and my pregnant wife, just a little."

image
Getty Images
But don't worry: They made it safely to the car, through the crowds of fans.

image
Getty Images
