Ashley Graham will tell you exactly how it is. In an episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Graham shared her thoughts on Kendall Jenner's controversial comments about being able to "cherry pick" who she walks for in shows and how selective she is because, well, she's Kendall Jenner.

Without hesitation the supermodel replied, "Well, lucky for her. Because I've never been that lucky. These tits and ass have just had to fight through and break down barriers everyday." Cue the audience applause because YES, girl.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In case you need a refresher, Jenner admitted in her LOVE magazine interview published in August, "'Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*ck those girls do. More power to 'em."

Fellow models in the industry criticized the 22-year-old for her privilege, and opened up about how others aren't afforded the same luxury. However, Kendall also revealed in the same interview that she needed to take a step back for her mental health.



"But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."

There doesn't seem to be any actual drama between Graham and Jenner, though. Ashley was asked about Kendall again on WWHL and admitted she is one of the most in-demand models in the industry.

Let's all just continue to support each other, shall we?