Ashley Graham Just Released a Fully Un-Retouched Swimsuit Campaign

Oh, how I love Ashley Graham for being so refreshingly real about everything, like that time she fully embraced her "bush" and texted her family about it, or like every day when she advocates for body positivity among women. And now, 2018's poster child for body confidence is at it again with a new swimwear campaign that features something we don't often see: raw, un-edited photos.

Yesterday, the model revealed her new size-inclusive swimsuit collaboration with Swimsuits for All in a post on Instagram, uploading a bunch of Graham-centric photos that were completely unedited—no Photoshop, no smoke-and-mirror tricks, nada.



In the caption, she wrote, "Introducing my latest @swimsuitsforall collection! We decided to use unedited paparazzi shots as the campaign images. Reminder: being authentic is beautiful. Shop my new collection now (link in bio)."

The new shoot, called "Power of the Paparazzi," centers around the idea that paparazzi shots attempt to show a person's "imperfections," so instead of treating them as flaws, Graham is embracing them—and encouraging you to embrace them, too—as the things that make you unique.

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," Ashley Graham said in a statement. "I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

Swimsuits for All is one of the few companies that has released unedited photos (ASOS joined the unretouched campaign trail in March, and Target did, too, in March). Finally, companies are catching on to what Graham's been trying to vocalize for years: Your body is beautiful exactly the way it is. Check out more photos from her campaign, ahead.

