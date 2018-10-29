Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on day 14 of their royal tour, and the Duchess has already given three impressive speeches. But perhaps the one that resonates most was the one she gave during her visit to New Zealand when Meghan discussed what feminism means to her—standing in front of a massive portrait of the Queen, nonetheless.

To honor New Zealand's 125th anniversary of women's suffrage, Meghan says that "women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness." Read the rest of the Duchess' empowering speech, then watch the whole thing below:

"We are proud to be able to join you tonight in celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in your country.

The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired.

In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolizes.

Because yes—women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness.

Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also about what that represents. The basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community. The involvement and voice that allows you to be a part of the very world you are a part of.

And women's suffrage is not simply about the right to vote for women, but also about what that represents.

The basic and fundamental human right of all people—including members of society who have been marginalized—whether for reasons of race, gender, ethnicity, or orientation—to be able to participate in the choices for their future and their community.

So bravo New Zealand, for championing this right 125 years ago—for the women who well deserve to have an active voice and acknowledged vote, and for all of the people that this effort has paved the way for globally.

We all deeply thank you.

In the words of your suffragette Kate Sheppard, 'All that separates, whether race, class, creed, or sex, is inhuman, and must be overcome.'"

