image
Today's Top Stories
1
USC Sexual Abuse Case: 3 Women Tell Their Stories
image
2
The Queen and Her Corgis: A Love Story
image
3
WORTH IT: Beauty Products We Love
image
4
Everything You Need To Know About 'Dirty John'
image
5
The Outnet's Midseason Sale Is Finally Here

Meghan Markle Is Following in Kate Middleton's Footsteps and Acting as a Royal Photographer

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

We all knew that Meghan Markle was a talented woman outside of her uncanny ability to acclimate perfectly and immediately to royal life. But, of course, she's done that too—something she's proven over and over again, but most recently during her pitch-perfect first royal tour, in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Duchess of Sussex was an accomplished actress before she met Prince Harry. She also ran a successful lifestyle blog (RIP forever, The Tig), graduated from a top university, and enjoyed a range of unique passions, like her love of handwritten notes.

Now, we can add "professional photographer" to Meghan's ever-growing list of skills, jobs, accomplishments, and general enviability.

On Saturday, Kensington Palace tweeted about the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney. No big deal, right? Here's what the Palace wrote, in its very standard, "Hey this is a cool royal-related thing that's happening" kind of tweet:

"Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018.

BUT THEN an emoji and four little words took the tweet from run-of-the-mill to monumental (you know, if you consider every single development in the lives of the royals "monumental"):

"📷 The Duchess of Sussex"

Yep, the attached photo, of Harry on stage, rehearsing for the ceremony, was taken by Meghan herself.

Here's the photo, if you need a better look:

image
Twitter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

By taking photos that go on to be shared by the Palace's official social media accounts, Meghan is once again following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law/fellow commoner-turned-royal Kate Middleton, who is a passionate photographer and routinely takes official portraits of her own kids.

Just one more thing Meghan and Kate have in common.

Related Stories
image
The Big Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Style
image
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Emojis Are Coming
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image
Meghan Markle Wore a $60 ASOS Dress in New Zeland
image Buy Meghan Markle's Macaroni Necklace
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image George & Charlotte's Royal Wedding Outfit Details
image Prince Charles Never Wanted to Marry Diana
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
image
The Queen and Her Corgis: A Love Story
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image
15 Photos of Queen Elizabeth as a Young Woman
image Meghan Markle Alters Her Clothes For Protocol