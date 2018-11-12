6 Things You Didn't Know About Marisol Nichols, Veronica's Mom on 'Riverdale'

To put it simply, Veronica's mom, Hermione Lodge, is a badass—anybody who watches Riverdale knows this. One moment you admire her strength for staying with her criminal husband Hiram Lodge, the next you hate her for it, then you remember she's doing this to protect her daughter and suddenly it all makes sense.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lodge is brilliantly multidimensional, brought to life by Marisol Nichols who, like her character, frequently finds herself in and out of the spotlight. A few days ago, Kelly Ripa announced that she's going to play the mistress of Hiram Lodge (portrayed by her real-life husband Mark Consuelos), which means an even bigger storyline for Nichols' character is coming to Riverdale in the near future.

Ahead of this major Hermoine/Hiram plot twist, here are six things you may not have known about Nichols IRL.

Getty Images Frederick M. Brown

She's a member of the Church of Scientology.

Nichols has joined celebrities like Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley in the controversial Church of Scientology. Leah Remini, a former member, revealed that Nichols was a part of Cruise's “Scientology entourage" in her 2015 tell-all, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.

She recently filed divorce from her husband of 10 years.

Last week, news broke that Nichols filed for divorce from her husband Taron Lexton citing "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ. The pair have one daughter together, 10-year-old Rain India Lexton. Lexton is a cinematographer and director who graduated from the Los Angeles Film School at the mere age of 19.

She guest-starred on Charmed.

Please enjoy this amazing throwback of Nichols when she guest-starred on Charmed in 2003. The episode she appeared on, "Chris-Crossed," was reportedly the show's highest-rated non-season-premiere episode.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She's BFFs with Kristin Chenoweth.

The actresses have frequently posted Instagrams with each other, like this one below. Both of them starred in the short-lived comedy/drama Good Christian Bitches (GCB), created by Darren Starr (the same guy who created Sex and the City). However, it was cancelled only two months after its premiere.

In March, Nichols captioned a post of her and Kristin, "What’s better than stealing one of your besties from the hair salon and driving strait to the best chocolate shop in Vancouver, wet hair and all. #saturdayvibes. My partner in all things chocolate @kchenoweth ❤️"

She's passionate about fighting human trafficking.

Nichols founded the non-profit Foundation for a Slavery Free World to combat human trafficking. President Obama even presented her a Presidential Gold Award for her humanitarian work (no big deal!).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She's close with the Riverdale cast in real life.

Nichols is close with the Riverdale cast outside of the show, and she always shows her love and support for them.

Now, we just have to patiently wait to see this incredible trio on-screen: