Don't Worry, Even Cookbook Author Chrissy Teigen Messed up Her Thanksgiving Recipes

With the amazing achievement of not one but two published, bestselling cookbooks firmly under her belt, you might imagine that Chrissy Teigen’s Thanksgiving dinner spread would be a thing to truly behold. And it probably is—the woman is passionate about food, and she, husband John Legend, and their two children are always the ultimate family goals.

But this is Chrissy Teigen we’re talking about, so obviously her attempts at handling the pressure that comes with cooking over Thanksgiving is way too hashtag relatable. Proving that even a celebrity chef can really mess things up when it truly matters, the 32-year-old model and presenter took to Instagram to share her um, delish (?) looking offerings for the holidays.

Things started off well on Instagram stories, with turkey and gravy cooking away in a giant pot, while her mother sampled the dishes. But, next came a sweet potato pie from the Cravings: Hungry For More author, which Chrissy topped with a crumbled nut covering. It looked freakin’ amazing and mouthwatering as it went into the oven, but then the star’s social media cooking coverage came to an abrupt and suspicious halt.

“In case you are wondering why I didn’t put my finished pie on my Instastory,” Teigen captioned an Instagram photo, which revealed that things hadn’t quite gone to plan. That is one seriously burnt pie that I’m not sure even a little bit of generous scraping can rescue. RIP.

Instagram

Luckily, two-year-old Luna was on hand to help her mom keep things together. In Chrissy’s video showing the construction method behind her perfect winter hot chocolate, complete with marshmallows, her daughter can be heard in the background sweetly saying: “I want to do it!” in response to the super-satisfying whipped cream application.

Instagram

Who else is wishing they were on their way to the Teigen-Legend household for dinner today? Maybe bring a pie if you are attending...

